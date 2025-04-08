Peterborough United defender apologises for red card against Cobblers

Tayo Edun was sent off for striking Cameron McGeehan in the face during this scuffle

Peterborough defender Tayo Edun has apologised for his red card after lashing out at Cameron McGeehan during Saturday’s Nene derby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old defender fouled Sam Hoskins and then took a swipe at McGeehan during the subsequent scuffle, giving referee Simon Mather little choice but to brandish a straight red card with less than half-an-hour played.

Losing 1-0 at the time before going on to suffer a 4-0 hammering, Darren Ferguson made no excuses for Edun’s actions in his post-match interview but on Monday, as he was previewing Tuesday’s game against Birmingham, the Posh boss revealed the defender has since apologised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the game, he said: "You start the week with Northampton on Saturday and I said all along that it was the most important game for us because it was the next one, but obviously we fell way below the standards we set.

"Having looked back at the game, there were certain things where we were way off in terms of movement and in possession. They pressed very well but we knew they would and we have dealt with that before. We just couldn’t beat the press and when we did, we should have scored twice.

"The way we started allowed them to get on the front foot but there’s no doubt the red card has a big bearing on the game. No question. If you have 11 men, even if you go 2-0 down, with the team we’ve got we feel we always have a chance, especially with how strong we finish games physically.

"But the start of the game was a problem and then it’s ill-discipline. It just can’t be accepted and he knows that and he’s apologised. We now have Birmingham and we have to concentrate on our own performance levels.”