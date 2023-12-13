Peterborough United chairman reveals he wants Cobblers to succeed in League One

‘I want them to do well, but just not as well as us!’

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed that he wants his club's biggest rivals – namely Northampton and Cambridge – to be successful in League One.

Cobblers and Posh are in fine form and both have been on the rise in recent weeks. Peterborough are just a point off automatic promotion after three wins in four and Town sit comfortably in mid-table following four wins in five, while it’s been more of a struggle for Cambridge, who have replaced Mark Bonner with Neil Harris and are down in 18th.

However, instead of wanting his rivals to fail, MacAnthony hopes both Northampton and Cambridge remain in League One this season – or even follow Posh into the Championship should they win promotion. He made the comments on the latest edition of his award-winning ‘Hard Truth’ podcast.

“I’m not one of those who want our biggest rivals to fail and leave the league,” MacAnthony said. "I want them to do well, but just not as well as us!

"If we go up this season I’d want them to come up the following season. If we don’t go up this season, I’d want Northampton and Cambridge to stay up and play in the same division as us.

"The derbies add interest to a season and they are proper games. They are also guaranteed £120k paydays. I’m happy for Kelvin (Thomas) and co, the Northampton owners, that they are doing so well and the manager has done a brilliant job, fair play to them and long may it continue.