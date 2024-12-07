Peterborough lose key man to long-term injury days before taking on Cobblers

Kwame Poku in action against Northampton last season

Peterborough United have been dealt a major injury blow just days before their trip to rivals Northampton after star man Kwame Poku was ruled out for three months.

Poku suffered a hamstring injury during Posh’s 1-0 defeat to Burton Albion on Wednesday and was immediately taken off. After initial hopes that the injury wouldn’t be too serious, a scan on Thursday delivered bad news.

Peterborough club captain Hector Kyprianou will be fit for Monday’s derby live on Sky Sports Football.

“Kwame requires an operation and will be out for three months,” Darren Ferguson told the Peterborough Telegraph. “We weren’t expecting that. We didn’t think it would be that bad and it is a massive blow for us and for him. He’s been in great form and he’s been the best player in League One this season in my opinion and the opinion of many others, but he won’t play again until March.

“Injuries are part and parcel of the game so I try not to get too worked up about them. We always try to have two players for every position and now it’s a chance for someone else to step up now. Cian Hayes was behind Kwame in the formation we have been playing and if we stick with that he certainly be in my thinking. Cian has had to be very patient, but he’s a very positive lad as well as a positive player.

“Hector is now available to start. There are no real worries about him in terms of having to manage his minutes. His return for 30 minutes was the one positive from Wednesday night.”

Goalkeeper Jed Steer won’t be available for the Sixfields trip. A bout of illness slowed down his recovery from injury, but he is not far away from a return.