Peterborough United have appointed Luke Williams on a three-year deal following the departure of Darren Ferguson.

Williams, whose playing career was wrecked by injuries, started in management with Swindon Town before taking charge of Notts County in 2022, leading the Magpies to National League promotion, before a short and unsuccessful spell as head coach at Championship side Swansea City last season.

Posh were beaten 2-1 by fellow strugglers Blackpool at London Road over the weekend – their ninth defeat of the season – and now prop up League One with just 10 points from 13 games. Ferguson was relieved of his duties on Saturday evening and the club have moved quickly to replace him, appointing Williams on Wednesday afternoon.

Assisted by Ryan Harley, his first game in charge will be against Cardiff City in the FA Cup first round this weekend while his first taste of the Nene derby will come when Cobblers visit London Road on December 13th.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said: “This is the start of a new era for the football club, and I am delighted Luke has agreed to be our new manager. Both he and Ryan have shown over the last few years at both Notts County and Swansea the type of coaches they are and the style of football they like to play.

“When Darren Ferguson came back and was originally only staying until the end of that season, Luke was number one on my list of managers and we spent a lot of time watching his then Notts County team and he himself over a period of games.

“I was very aware of Luke and his reputation as a player's coach going all the way back to when he was coaching at Swindon then MK Dons and Swansea under Russell Martin before becoming an incredibly successful manager. His work ethic, desire to improve players and his vision of how football should be played is something that has left an impression on me for years now.

“This appointment isn't about what league we are in or recent poor results but about creating an identity for our club for years to come. Our club has an incredible academy, talented young players in our first team squad and the goal is always the same; play exciting attacking football, develop our young talent, recruit and then develop the gems others miss, compete with the ‘big boys’, win promotions/trophies and become financially sustainable and a well-run football club that our fans feel constant pride in supporting, whilst enjoying what they pay to watch every matchday. Let the new era begin and welcome to the Posh Luke and Ryan!”

Williams said: “I am very excited and really looking forward to working with the players. When I spoke to the chairman and to Barry as well, it really feels a good fit for us all. I had really good conversations with Darragh, it made me feel enthused and an opportunity that I couldn’t afford to miss.

“From those very first conversations we had, it felt we were very much on the same page. My teams have often had a lot of the ball and scored a lot of goals, but there is probably some perception out there that the team won’t be aggressive defensively, but that is not a fair one for the teams that I have had. Hopefully we can combine all of those things and let's see how we go.