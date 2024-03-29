Performance pleases Brady despite 'frustrating' defeat at Reading
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cobblers boss Jon Brady was pleased with his side’s performance despite their 1-0 defeat to Reading on Good Friday.
Town edged the first half and should have taken a lead into half-time but Sam Hoskins and Louis Appéré missed chances before Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan’s excellent second half finish gave Reading all three points.
"I was quite pleased with the performance but obviously the result is disappointing,” said Brady. “In all the pre-game preparation we did, I didn’t see a team come to Reading and press them from the front like we did and we got success from that.
"We had some really good chances in that first half. Sam has two great efforts and the ‘keeper made some excellent saves, Louis went through one-on-one and he’s hit the target but again the goalkeeper did well, so it’s fine margins today.
"Their goal is a bit too easy. Foxy doesn’t quite step out but if he just blocks his line, he doesn’t get the shot off. We’ve defended well, we’ve pressed well and we’ve probably created more chances today than we have in a long while.
"But we didn’t put the ball in the back of the net and the boys know it. They're so disappointed in the dressing room because we played well enough to get at least a draw from that game.”