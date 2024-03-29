Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cobblers boss Jon Brady was pleased with his side’s performance despite their 1-0 defeat to Reading on Good Friday.

Town edged the first half and should have taken a lead into half-time but Sam Hoskins and Louis Appéré missed chances before Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan’s excellent second half finish gave Reading all three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I was quite pleased with the performance but obviously the result is disappointing,” said Brady. “In all the pre-game preparation we did, I didn’t see a team come to Reading and press them from the front like we did and we got success from that.

Jon Brady

"We had some really good chances in that first half. Sam has two great efforts and the ‘keeper made some excellent saves, Louis went through one-on-one and he’s hit the target but again the goalkeeper did well, so it’s fine margins today.

"Their goal is a bit too easy. Foxy doesn’t quite step out but if he just blocks his line, he doesn’t get the shot off. We’ve defended well, we’ve pressed well and we’ve probably created more chances today than we have in a long while.