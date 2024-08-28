Cambridge took the lead through Bella Simmons on half an hour but goals from Mia Richards and Jade Bell had the Cobblers ahead at the break.

Simmons got Cambridge level early in the second half before Person won it late on with a stunning free-kick.

“We certainly weren’t at our best but we found a way to win and there are positives for us to take,” said joint manager Liam Williams. “In terms of our performance, there’s a lot to work on because we were well below our best, especially in the first half.

"Cambridge had far too much of the ball for our liking but we still created a lot of chances and should have had a bigger lead at half-time. We were better in the second half and we need more of that from the off but we can’t be disappointed that we won the game in front of so many fans at Sixfields.”

Fellow manager Josh Oldfield added: “A cup game is ultimately about winning and we have found a way to do that. There’s elements to work on and it’s obvious to us that we aren’t anywhere near the finished article yet.”

Tuesday’s win followed a first league victory of the season for the Cobblers who beat Worcester City 4-2 in National League Division One Midlands at Fernie Fields on Sunday.

Kim Farrow opened the scoring and moments later Bell made it 2-0 before Cerys Dalloway pulled one back for Worcester, but Bianca Luttman gave Cobblers breathing space at half-time.

After Olivia Mitcham netted another one for the visitors, Bell scored her second and Northampton’s fourth to secure all three points.

Cobblers return to league action this weekend with Williams adding: “It’ll be a tough test because Boldmere are a very good side and we're under no illusions that it’ll be a difficult game.

"The two games against them last year were two really hard-fought games but we came away with six points so we’ll need the same attitude and the same work-rate. We can take momentum from Tuesday and hopefully that’ll carry us through with a better performance on Sunday.”

