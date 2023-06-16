The opportunity to test himself in League One was a big lure for Cobblers new boy Patrick Brough.

The 27-year-old former Barrow left-back, who started both games against Northampton last season, was unveiled as Town’s first summer signing when penning a two-year contract on Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brough turned down a new deal at the Bluebirds, and other clubs were also rumoured to be interested in his services, but the chance to move up a division, as well as knowledge of Jon Brady’s long-standing admiration of him, made the prospect of a move to Sixfields an enticing one.

Patrick Brough challenges Sam Sherring for a header during Barrow's defeat to the Cobblers in January

"Obviously I played against Northampton for Barrow last year and they were a very good team and very organised," said Brough. "I spoke to both the manager and Colin (Calderwood) and I was impressed with what they said and where they want to take the club and I want to be a part of that so in the end it was quite a straightforward decision.

"It's massive to know that the manager has been interested me before. I don't know the reasons for why it hasn't happened earlier but that's football and in the end we have got here.

"But when someone's shown an interest in you for a while, it gives you a lot of confidence and encouragement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brough played three times for Carlisle in League One as an 18-year-old but since then the majority of his 250 plus appearances have come in League Two, the National League and the Scottish Championship.

"I'm really looking forward to testing myself in League One – it was a big part of my decision to come here,” he added. “You want to play as high as you can and test yourself against the best players and that's part of the reason I've come here.

"I've played quite a lot of games now and we obviously got promoted from the National League with Barrow and I had a few good years in League Two but now I want to make the step up and challenge myself again."

Cobblers won promotion to League One at the second time of asking last month after missing out the previous season – despite beating Brough’s Barrow 3-1 on the final day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think everyone knows the hangover you can get from missing out on promotion on the last day of the season,” continued the defender. “I didn't play that day so it was nothing to do with me! But Northampton did their job and obviously Bristol Rovers went and scored seven, which is very rare.