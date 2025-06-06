Patrick Brough leaves Northampton permanently after agreeing terms at League Two club
The 29-year-old did not receive a contract offer at the end of the season but manager Kevin Nolan invited him to train with the club in pre-season ahead of the 2025/26 campaign. He broke his leg against Huddersfield last September and missed seven months before making two brief substitute appearances at the end of the season.
Nolan wanted to take a closer look at Brough before deciding whether to hand him a new deal, but the left-back has departed Sixfields for good after signing for League Two Rovers, who narrowly avoided relegation to the National League when finishing 20th last season. It is understood he has signed a two-year deal at Prenton Park, with the option of a further year. He’ll play alongside fellow ex-Cobbler Jordan Turnbull in Tranmere’s defence.
Brough, who is from the north west, spent two seasons at Northampton after joining from Barrow in 2023, making 46 appearances in total and scoring two goals. He came through Carlisle’s academy and also played for Falkirk, Morecambe and Lincoln.
