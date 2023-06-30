Patrick Brough already feels he has settled in at the Cobblers after just a few days of training with his new team-mates.

The summer signing from Barrow, who arrived on a two-year deal earlier in the month, joined the rest of the squad for pre-season testing at the University of Northampton at the start of the week before heading to Moulton College where Town got back on the grass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve found it really good so far,” said the left-back. “We did some testing in the gym for a couple of days and then to get back on the grass for the first time in a while was nice. It’s good to get the gym work done but it’s miles better actually playing a bit of football so I enjoyed that this morning (Thursday). The pitch is really good and the weather’s nice so you can’t complain!

Patrick Brough being put through his paces during pre-season testing earlier this week

"I think it’s probably made it easier that I’m the only new one. You have to go in there and speak to everyone and get to meet the lads. Obviously there will be more to come in but I’ve found it fine being the only one.

"I knew AJ (Aaron McGowan) from before and I’ve spoken to him about the house situation. He gave me all the details and I met him at the house on Sunday and it always makes it easier when there’s a familiar face.”

Cobblers will now do three solid weeks of training, one of which will be spent at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, before playing their first friendly against Leicester in mid-July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brough added: "Pre-season is tough but you just have to get on with it because the main aim is to get fit and stay fit and be ready for August 5th. I’m looking forward to spending a week away with the lads in Scotland.