Patrick Brough gives his reasons for choosing to join Tranmere Rovers

Patrick Brough has given his reasons for opting to join Tranmere Rovers.

The left-back, who was due to be out of contract at Sixfields this summer but received an invite from Kevin Nolan to join Cobblers in pre-season, will spend the next two years at Prenton Park.

“I spoke to the manager a few weeks ago," said Brough. “He rang me and was in touch quite a lot, told me what he wanted to do and told me a lot about the club. He really sold it to me so I’m glad to be here.

"I knew about Tranmere and I've played here before so I already knew the size of the club and the manager sold it to me. The conversations couldn’t have gone better, he’s been so open. The facilities are great and I’m ready to go for pre-season. Last season obviously wasn’t ideal with the freak injury I had so I’m just keen to get going and play as many games as I can.”

Tranmere manager Andy Crosby, who was appointed full-time boss at the end of the season after a successful spell in caretaker charge, added: “When I reviewed our performance from the end of the 2024/25 season, I felt we needed to add certain qualities to our group.

“We were lacking in physical power, aerial ability and athleticism. Patrick has just spent the last two seasons playing in League One. He will give us tactical flexibility to play anywhere on the left of our defensive line and increases competition for places.

“His physicality, his desire to defend one-v-one and his fearless attitude to defending his goal were all stand-out features. He also possesses real quality in the attacking phase of the game, to join in attacks and deliver balls into the opposition box. We look forward to welcoming Patrick to our new group and pushing him to improve everyday.”