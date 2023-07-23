With fewer than two weeks remaining to big kick-off and the Sky Bet League One opener against Stevenage, things remain quite on the recruitment front at Sixfields.

Just three players have been brought in over the summer, with Patrick Brough signing from Barrow, Kieron Bowie returning on loan from Fulham and central defender Manny Monthe making the switch from Walsall.

The trio have joined an already strong and healthy first team squad, but Brady is still keen to add that extra bit of quality to the ranks as the Cobblers make the step up in standard to the third tier of English football.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady watches his team in action during their 2-1 pre-season win at Brackley Town on Saturday (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Some supporters are getting anxious at the lack of signings, certainly in the attacking areas, and Brady says he is actively trying to bring players in, but that he will be holding fire until he gets the right people for him, and the team.

Following Saturday's 2-1 pre-season friendly win at Brackley that once again saw a clutch of trialists involved for Town, with two of them in Hayden Lindley and Khanya Leshabela scoring the goals, Brady was asked if there was any news of potential signings.

"Obviously we are still working on it," said the Cobblers boss.

"Like I have said before, I am trying to keep my powder dry in order to get the right players in, and I keep repeating myself but we are working hard on it.

"It is not as straightforward as people think, and you can just go and get this player, it is more complex than that.

"There are a lot of things to it, and so many things come into the mix, including that it has got to be right on the other side as well.

"This season it has been tougher (recruitment), and of the past three seasons this has been the toughest for me.

"So we are still working, but we will be patient.

"It is about finding the players who are right for us, and will benefit us, not just going and jumping at a player who we feel will fill that hole.

"We want them to come in and really make a difference, and it is important now, with the next three we get is to get difference makers for the team."