Oxford United team news ahead of League One clash against Northampton Town
Oxford United will be without midfielder Marcus McGuane when they host Northampton tonight while U’s captain Elliott Moore is also an injury doubt.
Both players missed Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Wycombe Wanderers, with McGuane ruled out due to a quad problem and Moore struggling with a hip issue.
Elsewhere in the Oxford squad, Oisin Smyth is available again after missing the last four games due injury, but Fin Stevens will have to wait until next week to make his return.
“We spoke about getting players back and getting a little run going and we have gone five unbeaten now and players are getting sharper and have more minutes under their belts,” said Oxford boss Des Buckingham. “Everyone came through Saturday unscathed.
“We still have a fair part of the season to go and the changes we have made in games recently have been a big help. We pick a starting eleven that is right for that particular game but everyone can make an impact.
“Northampton are a good side, we saw that before Christmas at their place, but we have to build on a point and a clean sheet on Saturday and back up an away point with three points from a home game”.