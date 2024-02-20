Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Oxford United will be without midfielder Marcus McGuane when they host Northampton tonight while U’s captain Elliott Moore is also an injury doubt.

Both players missed Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Wycombe Wanderers, with McGuane ruled out due to a quad problem and Moore struggling with a hip issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere in the Oxford squad, Oisin Smyth is available again after missing the last four games due injury, but Fin Stevens will have to wait until next week to make his return.

Oxford captain Elliott Moore is a doubt for tonight's game.

“We spoke about getting players back and getting a little run going and we have gone five unbeaten now and players are getting sharper and have more minutes under their belts,” said Oxford boss Des Buckingham. “Everyone came through Saturday unscathed.

“We still have a fair part of the season to go and the changes we have made in games recently have been a big help. We pick a starting eleven that is right for that particular game but everyone can make an impact.