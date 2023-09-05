Oxford United missing raft of first-team players for EFL Trophy clash against Cobblers

Watch more videos on Shots!

Oxford United are set to follow Northampton’s lead and name a much-changed line-up for tonight’s EFL Trophy clash at Sixfields with at least 10 first-team players likely to be absent.

The U’s have six players away on international duty – James Beadle, Fin Stevens, Ciaron Brown, Greg Leigh, Tyler Goodrham and Sonny Perkins – while striker Gatlin O'Donkor has joined James Henry, Sam Long and Marcus Browne on the injury list.

"That's why we have a squad with depth," said Oxford assistant manager Chris Hogg. "You get suspensions, injuries or absences and when that happens then players have to be ready to come in and show us what they can do. We want to win every game we play and tonight is no different.

Liam Manning, Oxford United manager

“For us, it’ll be trying to consistently work on what we’ve been working on and trying to refine certain things with the players that come in, and push the players to grasp the opportunity to play.

“Hopefully you’ll see everybody in the right position. We want to give the team the best chance to perform, whilst there will be one or two changes naturally – it wouldn’t take a rocket scientist to work that one out.