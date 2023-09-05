News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through

Oxford United missing raft of first-team players for EFL Trophy clash against Cobblers

U’s set to field young team with at least 10 senior players absent
By James Heneghan
Published 5th Sep 2023, 10:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 10:20 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Oxford United are set to follow Northampton’s lead and name a much-changed line-up for tonight’s EFL Trophy clash at Sixfields with at least 10 first-team players likely to be absent.

The U’s have six players away on international duty – James Beadle, Fin Stevens, Ciaron Brown, Greg Leigh, Tyler Goodrham and Sonny Perkins – while striker Gatlin O'Donkor has joined James Henry, Sam Long and Marcus Browne on the injury list.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"That's why we have a squad with depth," said Oxford assistant manager Chris Hogg. "You get suspensions, injuries or absences and when that happens then players have to be ready to come in and show us what they can do. We want to win every game we play and tonight is no different.

Liam Manning, Oxford United managerLiam Manning, Oxford United manager
Liam Manning, Oxford United manager
Most Popular

“For us, it’ll be trying to consistently work on what we’ve been working on and trying to refine certain things with the players that come in, and push the players to grasp the opportunity to play.

“Hopefully you’ll see everybody in the right position. We want to give the team the best chance to perform, whilst there will be one or two changes naturally – it wouldn’t take a rocket scientist to work that one out.

“It’s about trying to keep our principles and way of playing as consistent as we can. Hopefully you’ll see an Oxford United team out there, fighting, with good behaviours, good discipline and good focus to go and perform.”

Related topics:Oxford UnitedNorthamptonSixfieldsOxfordMarcus Browne