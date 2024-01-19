Oxford United announce Saturday pitch inspection ahead of Cobblers clash

It has been announced there will be a 10am pitch inspection ahead of the Cobblers’ Sky Bet League One trip to Oxford United on Saturday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After a week of extremely low overnight temperatures, the pitch at the Kassam Stadium was checked on Friday afternoon, and it was decided that a further inspection would be made to check the surface on Saturday morning, ahead of the scheduled 3pm kick-off.

A Cobblers media release read: “Northampton Town's Sky Bet League One trip to Oxford United on Saturday is subject to a 10am pitch inspection on Saturday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Conditions at the Kassam Stadium were checked on Friday and a further look will be taken on Saturday.

There will be a pitch inspection on Saturday morning ahead of Oxford United's Sky Bet League One clash with the Cobblers

"We will update supporters with the result of the inspection as soon as details are known, and we advise supporters to check the club's social media channels before setting off on any journey.”

The temperature is forecast to drop to 1- celsius in Oxford overnight, but are expected to pick up in the morning, with the forecast at kick-off time being sunny and 5 degrees.

The pitch has been under cover, and Oxford said on their website: “There will be a 10am pitch inspection at the Kassam Stadium tomorrow ahead of our Sky Bet League One game against Northampton Town.

“The match referee will inspect the pitch to make a decision and fans should avoid travelling until that time.”