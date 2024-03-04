Sam Sherring

Cobblers defender Sam Sherring says ‘nothing has been decided’ with regards to his future ahead of his contract expiring in the summer.

The 23-year-old centre-back is unlikely to be short of admirers once his current deal at Sixfields runs out following an impressive second season at the club, in which he’s made 30 appearances and has played a significant role in Town outperforming expectations.

Sherring did miss six weeks with injury but he’s started the last four games in a row and attention is now starting to turn towards the summer when he will be one of several Cobblers players out of contract.

"Nothing has been decided and nothing has happened yet,” said Sherring after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Charlton. “Obviously I was injured for a bit, which was annoying, and I was focused on trying to get back fit and now that I am fit I want to have a strong end to the season.

"I’m sure things are going on in the background with agents and stuff like that and there are things in motion but my focus is on what’s happening on the pitch because I want to finish the season well after missing a bit of time through injury.

"I don’t know what the future holds. I just want to stay fit and keep playing. We don’t just want to amble over the line and we don’t want to just scrape staying up. We want to push as high as possible and get as many points as possible and that’s what’s my focus is on.”

The next game is a particularly big one for the Cobblers as they head to rivals Peterborough United on Tuesday evening.

"We’re definitely all aware of how big the game is,” Sherring added. “The manager spoke about it in the dressing room (after the Charlton game) and we got a great win against them earlier in the season so we want to back that up.