Out-of-contract Powell discusses his Cobblers future

Daniel Powell says he would ‘love’ to extend his stay at the Cobblers beyond the end of the current season, but he admits the decision ‘is out of my hands’.

Powell is one of a number of Northampton’s first-team squad to be out-of-contract at the end of the campaign, a list that also includes Sam Foley, Shay Facey and John-Joe O’Toole.

The 28-year-old looked to have fallen out of favour under current boss Keith Curle when he failed to start a single game between December 15 and March 2, but he’s since been selected in five of Town’s last seven games.

“All I can do when I’m on the pitch is give it my all,” said Powell. “I think I’ve earned my game-time recently and I’ve played a lot better. I’ve got a few goals and hopefully I can get a few more and keep playing.

“The manager has played a part and I feel I’m playing more free. The team is also playing better and we’re dominating more games which helps.

“Obviously we struggled last season and we struggled as a team but we’re more dominant now and we’ve picked up a lot of points along the way recently and it’s positive on a whole.

“Who knows what will happen in the future. It’s not in my hands but I’d love to be here next season.”

Powell’s recent good form continued at Meadow Lane on Saturday when he scored his fourth goal of the campaign, converting Sam Hoskins’ cross, and also played a big role in the second, taken out by goalkeeper Ryan Schofield.

He added: “Sam said he saw me but I think it was a shot! It bobbled up a bit and I’ve seen people miss those chances but fortunately for me the ball went in.

“The second worked out perfectly for us in the end because we managed to score the free-kick against 10 men and if we had held out for a few more minutes it would have been a comfortable game and we could have scored more.”