Out-of-contract former Cobblers defender offered new deal by Stockport County

Fraser Horsfall embraces former team-mate Sam Hoskins

Fraser Horsfall, out of contract this summer, faces a decision on his future after being offered a new deal by current club Stockport County following their play-off heartbreak.

The Hatters pinched Horsfall from Northampton when the defender turned down a new deal at Sixfields three years ago, instead opting to head back up north after two excellent seasons. He scored 10 goals in 100 appearances for the Cobblers and has continued to impress at Edgeley Park but now has a decision to make.

The 28-year-old has made over 100 appearances across three seasons at Stockport, captaining the side on numerous occasions, and scored in the recent play-off semi-final defeat to Leyton Orient, but his performances will no doubt attract interest from other clubs.

Fellow out-of-contract pair Ibou Touray and Callum Camps have also been offered new deals by Stockport ahead of the 2025-26 season while Will Collar and Macauley Southam-Hales remain in discussions with the club. Right-back Kyle Knoyle and young midfielder Cody Johnson have been released.

Stockport CEO Simon Wilson said: "We are in dialogue with several players regarding next steps and as soon as we have conclusive decisions we will update further. I appreciate fans will be keen to see players commit, however deals must suit all parties and we all must respect the players' positions as they consider options."