OPTA supecomputer predicts where every League One team will finish the season, including boosts for Northampton Town, Lincoln City, Blackpool, Bolton Wanderers and Birmingham City

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 5th Aug 2024, 12:57 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 14:41 BST
The season is all but upon us and fans up and down the land have new hopes and dreams for the season ahead.

Where every side will finish is a hot topic of debate – a debate which has been joined by the experts over at OPTA.

The OPTA Analyst supercomputer has given their verdict on who will finish where – and there’s plenty of twists ahead, including an early boost for Cobblers.

The company have also given a percentage chance of each club finishing in their predicted place. Here we take a look at 1-24 in the table.

But where will Cobblers finish? We’d love to hear your thoughts. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

*The projections are based on what the Opta supercomputer knows at the moment. Essentially, if every game in League One was to be played today, this is how it sees the league finishing. Of course, these projections will change throughout the season, thousands of times, based on real-life data powering the seasonal simulations.

Nevertheless, these pre-season projections provide an early look at what certain teams might be realistically aiming to achieve in 2024-25. You’ll have seen various 1-24 predictions by publications this summer and you’ve probably made your own, too; see this as a more unique projection without opinion and instead powered by data..

Chances: 29.7%

1. Bolton Wanderers

Chances: 29.7% Photo: Getty Images

13.7% chance

2. Birmingham City

13.7% chance Photo: Getty Images

10.8% chance

3. Huddersfield Town

10.8% chance Photo: Getty Images

9.4% chance

4. Peterborough United

9.4% chance Photo: Getty Images

