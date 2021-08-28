Opposition view: Yems happy with 'good point' against Cobblers

John Yems shares a pre-match joke with Jon Brady and Colin Calderwood. Picture: Pete Norton.

Crawley Town boss John Yems was satisfied with a 'good point' against Northampton on Saturday.

Crawley let in six goals at Forest Green last time out but bounced back with an impressive clean sheet, thanks in no small part to Glenn Morris.

The home goalkeeper pulled off three fine stops, two from Kion Etete and another to deny Mitch Pinnock, as the Cobblers were held to a goalless draw.

"It's a good point," said Yems. "We tried to go and get all three but I think they were more disappointed with not winning.

"We obviously let in six goals last week and I don't know whether they thought we would roll over but we've regrouped, we worked hard in training and we haven't conceded so that's a positive against a team that was in League One last season.

"I get all this about taking responsibility, I am sick to death of people saying that because of course we take responsibility and we're all together and we have to put things right.

"We were all gutted after last week but let's have a bit of realism, that was only our fourth game in the league. I know, whichever side we put out, we'll have a go.

"We're not good enough to just sit in and try and not concede, we're good enough when we're all at it and today was a prime example. We conceded six goals last week and it was all 'we're all rubbish, shoot me, hang me' and all these things, come and do the games yourself!

"A few fans were disappointed at the end of the game today and that disappointed me a bit. They've been good with us but we know what we are and the fans have got to start realising what we are because we're trying to build something and we're doing it practically on a shoestring.