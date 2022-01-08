Opposition view: Yems admits Crawley had to ride their luck in Cobblers victory

John Yems.

Crawley Town manager Jon Yems admitted his side had to ride their luck en route to Saturday's hard-fought 1-0 victory over high-flying Northampton.

Crawley became the first away team to win at Sixfields since October thanks to a well-taken goal from Tom Nichols shortly before half-time.

Northampton dominated the second-half but missed a string of chances, with new signing Chanka Zimba going closest when hitting the crossbar.

Yems said: "It's been difficult with COVID and all that but the lads put themselves on the line and they give 100 per cent every week and that's what you get on the back of it.

"It wasn't the prettiest at times but you pick the paper up tomorrow and we've won the game 1-0.

"I thought it was a great goal by Tom and you only need one chance like that. We defended and we fought hard and that's what you've got to do.

"Northampton are a good side and credit to them, how they haven't scored today I don't know, if I'm totally honest.

"But it's a hard place to go and I think we deserved to come away with something and at times you need a little bit of luck.