Opposition view: Wycombe coach expects Cobblers to go well after lauding his young guns in cup win at Sixfields

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wycombe Wanderers assistant manager Richard Dobson lauded the efforts of his younger players after they battled their way past the Cobblers in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup first-round tie at Sixfields.

Both managers named young sides for the opening round of the competition and it was Wycombe who prevailed thanks to excellent first-half goals from Joe Jacobson and D’Mani Mellor. Louis Appéré pulled one back from the penalty spot as Town pressed in the second period but the visitors held on to book their place in round two.

Dobson was standing in for Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth, who missed the game due to a family commitment, and he was delighted to see off strong opponents.

Richard Dobson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are really pleased," said Dobson. "We obviously made a lot of changes to the team from the weekend and we had a lot of younger players involved.

"I asked them before the game to grow into men tonight and understand how to win a game of football against a very good League Two team and I was delighted with their contribution.

"It was a very professional performance from a youthful team. We feel we have some good young players coming through but it's time to come of age and they don't want to be sat there in the stands.

"Northampton turned the screw a little bit in the second-half. They had a lot of experienced players with a lot of appearances in the bank and they will be up and around the top of League Two this season.