Matt Bloomfield

Wycombe manager Matt Bloomfield admitted ‘it wasn’t the performance we wanted’ despite his side’s 1-0 victory over Northampton at Sixfields.

Richard Keogh’s early goal was the difference as Wycombe soaked up pressure and survived a number of close shaves in a game that was mostly dominated by the home side.

"It's been a tiring week but I think the boys showed real character and grit,” said Bloomfield. “It probably wasn't the performance we wanted in terms of how the game went.

"But we got the early goal and we showed the determination to see that through and it's obviously very pleasing to get another win away from home.

"We were chuffed to start on the front foot but I think it might have impacted the psychology of the game and we changed formation a couple of times to try and get a foothold in the game.

"We're happy with the result but you always want more, but the lads were excellent in the way we went about it tactically and a lot of their shots came from outside of the box.

"We knew they would do that because Northampton like to take a lot of shots with the likes of Sam Hoskins and Mitch Pinnock but I felt like we kept them at arm's length.