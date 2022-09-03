Opposition view: Wild 'really frustrated' after Cobblers defeat and feels Barrow were denied a clear penalty

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pete Wild.

Barrow manager Pete Wild cut a frustrated figure after his side’s 3-1 defeat to Northampton at Sixfields on Saturday.

The Bluebirds started well and looked well-placed once Josh Gordon cancelled out an early opener from Sam Hoskins, but it was the home side who went on and took control with two goals straight after half-time.

"It was a game where not a lot went on," said Wild, whose in-form side suffered defeat for just the second time this season. "The difference is they have taken their chances and they were ruthless at the start of both halves.

"All their goals have come from three things that we are usually good at - defending our own box, stopping tackles and winning tackles. We are good at those things so that's really frustrating.

"Not a lot else happened in the game. It was a good finish by Josh for the goal and I thought in the first-half we caused them a lot of problems and had them on the back foot, but they have been ruthless so fair play to them.

"Coming in at half-time, I wanted more of the same but to concede a minute into the second half was frustrating because in those 15 minutes, away from home, you have to be on it and keep the home team down but we did not do that.

"I think it frustrates me more than anything that we let ourselves down on things we are normally really good at, but we won't rip it up and start again. We have shown we can match teams who will be at the top end of the table.

"We just have to learn from our mistakes. We are nowhere near the finished article.”

Wild felt his side were denied a clear penalty when Robbie Gotts went to ground after a challenge with Tyler Magloire at 3-1.