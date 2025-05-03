Opposition view: Wigan Athletic boss Ryan Lowe blasts 'unacceptable' first half and 'criminal' defending

Ryan Lowe

Wigan Athletic manager Ryan Lowe was unhappy with his side’s ‘unacceptable’ first half performance and their ‘criminal’ defending that led to Tariqe Fosu’s opening goal during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Sixfields.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cobblers were the better team in the first half and led at the break thanks to Fosu’s fine counter-attacking goal, which all came from a Wigan corner, but Dale Taylor rescued a point very late on before Will Aimson saw red with virtually the last act of the game.

"I think it was a fair result in the end but the first half was unacceptable and I said that to the group at half-time,” said Lowe. “There were a few harsh words because that's not what we expect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Northampton made it tough for us with long balls and second balls but we have to be better and the lads know that. The goal we gave away was criminal in my eyes. Some players might as well not have been on the pitch in the first half and to be counter-attacked against from a corner is really, really disappointing.

"We said to them at half-time to get the ball down and play more. We sent them out early in the second half and I thought we were the better team and the stats show that and we deserved to equalise. We fought right to the end but I want a bit more calmness from certain individuals.

"We will always try and win. We felt there were a few changes going on in the second half. They brought on a goalkeeper for his debut, whether that’s right or wrong I don't know, but we wanted to try and test him early doors and we did that and we got a goal back and then we wanted to go and win the game before the red card.

"I think Will just tries to win the ball. I’ve seen it back and he only has eyes for the ball but he does catch the player so that’s a blow for him because he’ll miss the first game three games of next season.”