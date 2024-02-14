Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens said it would have been a ‘travesty’ had his side not won Tuesday's helter-skelter League One contest against Northampton.

Cobblers fought back three times at Brisbane Road as Marc Leonard, Kieron Bowie and Tyreece Simpson all scored, but Ruel Sotiriou grabbed a dramatic 97th minute winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was a brilliant night and a brilliant performance,” said Wellens. “If we hadn’t won the game it would have been a travesty because we dominated the game. They were a threat in the final third but we had 19 shots and dominated possession.

Richie Wellens

"They had three shots on target and all three went in. I’m disappointed with the goals we gave away but the crowd stayed with us and the front three ran them ragged. Our rotations were fantastic.

"We started the game really well, they then changed a little bit so we changed and then we dominated again. They changed to a diamond and that can be a real threat but we kept switching the ball and it was a really exciting game.

"We’ve played Northampton a lot recently and not one of those games has been easy but I thought we were dominant tonight. I think their team is a reflection of their manager – they have energy, they are at you and they never give up. But that’s one of the best nights we’ve had.