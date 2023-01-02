Richie Wellens.

Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens was baffled by the decision to disallow Omar Beckles' equalising goal during his side's 1-0 defeat to Northampton at Sixfields on Monday.

Ben Fox broke the deadlock five minutes into the second-half but Beckles looked to have levelled for the league leaders a few minutes later, only for the goal to be chalked off after a long consultation between referee and linesman.

Charlie Kelman was clearly offside when the ball broke to him from a free-kick before his shot was saved by Lee Burge, with Beckles scoring the rebound. However, Wellens argued that the deflection off a Cobblers player meant the goal could have stood.

"I thought we were the better team," said Wellens. "People will say we didn't have many chances but neither did they and we moved the ball really well. There were so many opportunities to get in if we had just seen the pass and their goalkeeper has also pulled off a good save in the first-half.

"We shouldn't allow them to counter-attack on us for the goal and at times we can manage the game better but I thought it was a really good performance.

"I have no idea what the rule is for the disallowed goal. We scored a goal at Carlisle where it's 15 yards offside but because their defender touches the ball, it means the player comes back onside.

"Today, Tom James takes a shot, the ball deflects off their player and Charlie Kelman is deemed offside, but we were told differently before. I asked the fourth official and he didn't know the rule either.

"We had loads and loads of things go against us but we are going to lose games and we just have to take it on the chin. The work-rate and application of the players was exceptional."

On Omar Beckles' red card in stoppage-time, Wellens said: "It's a straight red. Omar told me as he came off the pitch that he stamped on their player so it's probably one of the only decisions the referee and linesman got right.