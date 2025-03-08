Richie Wellens

Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens felt the need to apologise to supporters after his side paid the price for an ‘awful’ start to Saturday’s League One game against Northampton.

Cobblers were all over the play-off hopefuls in the first 15 minutes and they made it count through Tyler Roberts’ 11th-minute header, and Orient’s woes deepened late in the first half as a defence mistake gifted Cameron McGeehan a second.

Charlie Kelman did pull one goal back on the hour but there was too much to do as the O’s created little en route to their fifth successive defeat.

"We were nowhere near it in the first half,” said Wellens. “They started quicker than us, they won more duels and ultimately we’ve lost the game due to a set-piece and a mistake. If we don’t make those mistakes, we have a chance of winning the game.

"But it wasn’t good enough and I apologise to the supporters. I don't do that lightly, I don’t think I’ve done it since I’ve been here, but the first half was nowhere near. The first 20 minutes was awful. There were too many mistakes and too many wrong decisions.

"I’ve given the players three days off because performances have been OK but that was one game too many and the performance levels from everyone dropped hugely. There were tired minds and tired legs on the pitch today.

"The first goal is poor. You don’t mean to lose your man but it’s a good delivery into a good area and a good header. We got the goal back but we were too erratic when chasing the game. The top teams are patient and wait for gaps but we made bad decisions.

"I totally respect what they’re trying to do in the second half because they’re trying to slow the game down. Every time the goalkeeper gets it he boots it for a throw-in in the corner and we needed a referee that was strong enough to not allow just four minutes, but I’m not going to blame anyone else today. We weren’t good enough.”