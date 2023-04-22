Simon Weaver

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver was ‘very proud’ of the way his side played at Sixfields and had praise for the Cobblers after Saturday’s 3-1 defeat.

Northampton were rocked by Kazeem Olaigbe’s third-minute opener but fought back impressively with David Norman levelling six minutes later before two fine goals from Sam Hoskins and Kieron Bowie turned the game around.

Harrogate played well in the first-half and were the better side for long spells but once Northampton went 3-1 ahead, they managed the game well and saw things out with few alarms.

"I didn't think there was much in the game,” said Weaver. “We didn't create many chances in the second-half but we still had our moments.

"I thought we were fantastic in the first-half but Northampton seemed to score every time they came into our box. It was great finishing by them and that's why they had the lead at half-time.

"But I'm very proud of the way we played and how we passed it around. We were silky smooth at times and we were good to watch but we need to combine that with defensive stability.

"There was great energy and a confidence about the team so it was a shame that they scored three goals in the way they did, but we can be proud of the overall effort because this is a difficult place to come.

"The third goal came at a bad time because they might have got a little bit nervous at 2-1 in the second-half, but credit to Northampton, they have been successful because they hurt you in different ways.

"They aren't always dominant in games but they carry a threat on the break and they have big, strong lads with good quality all over the pitch, even despite their injury problems.