Opposition view: Weaver frustrated after Harrogate 'buckle' against 'top, top team' Cobblers

Simon Weaver.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver felt three points were there for the taking had his side not 'buckled' under pressure at set-pieces against Northampton on Saturday.

Harrogate were behind just seven minutes in when Fraser Horsfall converted Mitch Pinnock's corner, but the home side responded well and rightly went into half-time all square following Jack Diamond's screamer.

However, the second-half very much belonged to the away side and Jon Guthrie scored the winner from another Pinnock set-piece to condemn Harrogate to a fourth successive home defeat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's a blow for us because for the second game in a row we have showed plenty of positive signs in terms of our play on the ball and creating chances and playing good passing football," said Weaver.

"But defensively, when asked the question, which wasn't asked many times today, we buckled under their physical strength.

"They're a top, top team and you can see why they are up there. The stats don't lie - I think they've only conceded 17 goals this season.

"But we can't handle that aerial ball into the box at the minute and I was honest to the players afterwards because we can't put it down to bad luck.

"Yes, they're a big club, you can see what with the fanbase that travelled, but we could have won that game if we handled two balls into the box - they should be food and drink.

"We didn't want to be negative at half-time because the character of the team was there for everyone to see in the first-half and we were fantastic on the ball.