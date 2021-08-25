Opposition view: Unhappy Robinson admits Dons 'got really lucky' after being outplayed by Cobblers

Mark Robinson. Picture: Pete Norton.

Anthony Hartigan's stoppage-time winner was not enough to spare Wimbledon's players the scorn of manager Mark Robinson following their 'really poor' performance in Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie with Northampton.

Wimbledon came to Sixfields in good form but struggled to stamp their superior League One quality on the contest and were largely outplayed by the Cobblers, especially in the second-half.

But after several chances came and went for Northampton, Dons sealed a spot in round three for the first time in their history via Hartigan's long-range strike with virtually the last kick of the game.

"I don't think I've ever felt so flat after a win," said Robinson. "We didn't play well at all tonight - that's probably the worst I've seen us since I got the job. We were miles off it.

"We got really lucky because Northampton were better in all departments and that's really disappointing. Physically, tactically, technically, it wasn't good to watch at all and they were a lot better than us.

"It's nice to create a bit of history and get through to the third round but that's the only positive to come out of the game because we were really poor.

"I don't know why that was. I felt we would put in a good performance but we were so poor. In terms of where we want to go moving forward, that was nowhere near good enough.