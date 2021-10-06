Opposition view: 'The game should have been done before half-time' - Saddlers boss Taylor

Matt Taylor.

Walsall manager Matt Taylor felt his side should have had the game wrapped up before half-time after Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Northampton at Sixfields.

The Saddlers made a flying start and led after just four minutes through Emmanuel Osadebe's smart finish but missed a couple of good chances before Dylan Connolly grabbed a leveller.

The game finished level, with the visitors winning the penalty shoot-out 4-2 to claim an extra point.

"I thought in the first-half we were excellent," said Taylor. "We started with a hunger and desire and scored a wonderful goal, but unfortunately, at the moment, one goal is not enough to win.

"We had enough chances to put the game out of reach of Northampton in the first-half but when you play away from home, there will always be chances for the opposition and that was the way it was tonight.

"We gave away a penalty, which was disappointing, and to me it did look like a penalty, but the game should have been done before half-time.

"But the good thing is that we're talking about not taking opportunities, we're not talking about not creating opportunities. We understand we need to be more ruthless, but we scored four from four in the shoot-out so there's a huge amount to be happy about.