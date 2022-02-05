Opposition view: Taylor questions lack of 'fight' from Walsall in defeat to Cobblers

Matt Taylor.

A deflated Matt Taylor criticised the lack of 'fight' from his Walsall players during their 1-0 defeat to Northampton on Saturday.

Louis Appere's debut goal inflicted a sixth successive defeat on the Saddlers and left them at risk of being dragged into a relegation battle.

The pressure is building on ex-Cobblers midfielder Taylor, who cut a despondent figure in his post-match interview.

"The goal is from a set-piece," said Taylor. "We gave the ball away and then make a challenge and we worked on it on the setup all week.

"Unfortunately it's a scuffed free-kick and it hits their player and goes in but we should we don't get it out at the near post like we should do.

"When you're given a role, you've got to do your job and we didn't and they haven't had to work hard enough for the win.

"We threw as much as we could at the them and we've had chances - chances that I think we should score from.

"But we haven't done that and it's a tough one, but it's a different feeling from last week because we tried to pass the pass and we tried to show an identity.

"We weren't good enough in the top half of the pitch and what I mean by that is that we didn't fight well enough and when you don't fight and don't do the basics, it always makes it difficult.

"It's not good enough to lose that game today. I felt we did enough to get a point but I've been saying that for the last few weeks.

"It's concerning that the players are struggling with the lack of confidence, which is understandable, but we need to be mentally stronger.