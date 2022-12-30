Swindon Town manager Scott Lindsey hailed Solomon Brynn’s ‘outstanding’ performance after the goalkeeper starred in Thursday’s 2-1 victory over Northampton at Sixfields.

Brynn pulled off a number of excellent saves throughout the game to frustrate the Cobblers and help his side to all three points. Tyrese Shade and Marcel Lavinier were on target at the other end with two superb finishes.

Brynn was eventually beaten by Sam Hoskins in the final minute but that came too late to change the outcome.

Scott Lindsey

"It was hard work but the players put a real shift in and their work ethic was outstanding,” said Lindsey. "They showed a real resilience and togetherness out there against a very good side and it's pleasing to score two goals.

"We have probably played better with the ball but our running stats out of possession were through the roof and without the ball we were very good.

"Tyrese finished it well and then I'm going to take full credit for Marcel's goal because we have been working on him cutting inside and shooting on the training pitch. It's a fantastic strike.

"It feels good to win but it doesn't surprise me because I know what we are capable of and we prepared the team to go and win the game.

