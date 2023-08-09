Swansea City manager Michael Duff was satisfied with his side’s ‘professional’ performance in their 3-0 win over Northampton on Tuesday.

The Championship outfit eased into round two of the Carabao Cup courtesy of Joel Piroe’s brace and a late screamer from Josh Ginnelly as they proved too good for a much-changed Cobblers team.

"I thought it was a professional performance and that’s what we asked for,” said Duff. “I’m a firm believer that footballers shouldn’t need to get up for games. It should be a reaction to what they do every day and I thought we were disciplined, we competed really well, we ran hard and ultimately that gives you the glue to hold a performance together.

Michael Duff

"That allowed us to show our superiority on top of that with some of the football we played and some of the chances we created, but you’ve got to do the first bit first. If you don’t, it doesn’t matter how good you are, you’ve got no chance.

"They are a big team and we knew they would be a threat at set-pieces but we kept them at arm’s length and that was another positive. We cut them open numerous times but the first goal comes from a long ball and we want to be able to have that mix in our game.