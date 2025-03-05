Opposition view: Stockport boss launches angry rant at 'ludicrous' officiating after 'glaring mistake' in Cobblers draw

Dave Challinor

Stockport manager Dave Challinor launched an angry tirade at the standard of refereeing in League One after describing some of the officiating during Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Northampton as ‘absolutely ludicrous’.

Cobblers were the better team for much of the game at Sixfields, something Challinor did not dispute, but the County boss was both furious and baffled by the decision to award the home side a dangerous free-kick following a clash of heads between Ben Perry and Brad Hills.

Challinor’s anger only grew when Terry Taylor converted the free-kick via a deflection on 31 minutes, but his side did at least finish strong and grabbed themselves a point thanks to Benony Andresson’s header.

"Our performance wasn't great, let's start with that first and foremost," admitted Challinor. "You have to credit the opposition for that but did we do enough to earn a point? I think so. That might not be on the basis that we deserved to score but we definitely didn't deserve to concede because the decision for their free-kick was totally wrong.

"It put us behind in the game and that was always going to make it tough for us. The worry is that the ref thinks their player has headed the ball and then Brad (Hills) has headed him, which is completely wrong. Brad's headed the ball and their lad has headed him. Sometimes you can be too close but his linesman isn't too close and the fourth official isn't too close.

"The fourth official says he agrees with me but he can't overrule the referee. I think that's absolutely ludicrous. It's pointless having a fourth official if that's going to be the case. What's the point of him standing between the benches? It's a really big call that he's got tragically wrong and I'll go to speak to him now but he's got nowhere to go with it.

"Unfortunately this is the position we’re in. Every single club in this division will work really hard to achieve that they want to achieve this season but someone will be relegated based on a refereeing decision and someone will be promoted based on a refereeing decision.

"It’s cost us a goal tonight and it’s a glaring, glaring mistake. I’m not going to bash referees all the time but the key thing is that they don’t effect the outcome of the game and he’s done that tonight. He can say sorry all he wants but our jobs and careers are on the line and there’s no consequence to it. This is at every level of the game.

"But I’m not going to sit here and say we deserved to win. We didn’t do enough in the first part of the game and we didn’t set enough of a tempo but it’s not the worst point in the world. We would have loved the win but we don’t have any divine right to win any game.”