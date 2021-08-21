Opposition view: Stockdale 'lost his temper' at half-time after Dale's 'really disappointing' first-half display against Cobblers
Northampton 1 Rochdale 3 reaction
Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale revealed he 'lost his temper' after what he felt was a 'really disappointing' first-half display from his side during Saturday's win over the Cobblers.
Max Taylor headed Dale in front but Jon Guthrie quickly levelled in a relatively even opening 45 minutes at Sixfields.
But Stockdale was far from happy and demanded a reaction from his players in the second-half, and they obliged, winning the game through Josh Andrews and Abraham Odoh.
It was Rochdale's first win of the season and Stockdale's first win as manager.
"It's a very difficult place to come and obviously the result is important," said Stockdale.
"I didn't think we were up to our standards in the first-half and I was really disappointed to be honest because we weren't at the races either with the ball or without.
"Northampton are a good team and they put us on the back foot but I thought we were second best in a lot of areas and that was something we had to rectify.
"It was the first time I've lost my temper with them at half-time but I wanted a response and they produced it - we dug in and I thought the boys were excellent.
"We had a couple of injuries at half-time as well so I was forced into a couple of substitutions and the boys who came on were fantastic so overall it was really pleasing and it's a relief to get that first win."