Steve Bruce

Blackpool manager Steve Bruce felt his side deserved more from Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Northampton, insisting they were the ‘better team’ at Sixfields.

Bruce acklowedged that the visitors had to weather a strong start by Cobblers but his side grew into the game and did have their chances, especially early in the second half, however failure to take them would prove very costly.

Town kept plugging away and got their rewards with just eight minutes to play when Cameron McGeehan rolled home, condemning Blackpool to another defeat. They have won just once this season and currently sit third from bottom in League One.

"That's arguably as well as we have played this season," said Bruce. "I was encouraged by a lot of it and I thought we were the better team, but we haven't taken our chances and then we gave a poor goal away.

"That's something I've said too many times but I felt we played very, very well today and I thought we were better side in all areas.

"We had to ride a storm in the first few minutes and you can see where we are at in terms of the confidence levels, but we got control of the game and we looked a threat.

"I haven't looked at the statistics but we had the vast majority of the ball, we had more opportunities and we had a lot of shots at their goal, but we need to be more clinical and take our chances when we get them.

"It's a kick in the teeth for everybody to concede that goal at the end. It's another soft one and unfortunately that's something that has blighted us since I've been here.

"It's a big, big frustration for everybody.