Opposition view: Southampton boss admits 'it wasn't sexy' after Saints scrape through Carabao Cup tie
A Saints side containing a host of top talent were made to sweat all evening and survived several near misses before eventually booking their spot in round two, with Matheus Fernandes scoring the decisive goal three minutes after half-time.
"It wasn't our best performance at all," admitted Still. "We can do better than that, we know that, but they had nothing to lose and they made it really difficult for us.
"These cup games are always tough and there's always upsets but we got the job done. I thought we started really well and we created two big opportunities that we probably could have done better with. We did the same after half-time and scored a great goal and probably should have scored two or three more.
"It was a tricky game and we found it difficult at times but I thought we defended the box very well considering all the direct stuff and long throws that they use. They're an incredibly direct team.
"You have to respect them and what they did. It wasn't pretty, it wasn't sexy but it's a clean sheet and you've just got to do the business. We probably could have shown a bit more quality at certain times, but ultimately it's about getting through these early rounds and we’ve done that.”