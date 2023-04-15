Paul Simpson

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson admits he ‘doesn’t know the answer’ to his side’s lack of goals after they were blunted by Northampton in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Brunton Park.

The Cumbrians have failed to score in six of their last seven games and are now fifth in League Two, two points off automatic promotion. Their best chance against in Saturday’s game fell to Kristian Dennis but he was denied by Lee Burge.

"We just seem to be waiting for something to happen instead of going and making it happen,” said Simpson. "I don't know the answer and I don't know what's changed. It's a mentality thing. We are making ourselves hard to beat, which is really good, and I thought Tomas (Holy) made a couple of outstanding saves.

"We look strong defensively but we need to make ourselves a tough team to play against and that's not what we are doing at the moment in terms of our attacking play.

"We are just a bit tentative and reactionary instead of making things happen. We are still in a strong position but I want us to have a right good go and I don't think we did today. I felt that was a game we could have won but we didn't do enough.

"It comes down to the execution of it. We have to trust ourselves and believe in ourselves. I can't fault their attitude and work-rate and there's no point feeling sorry for ourselves.

