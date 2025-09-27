Steven Schumacher

Bolton manager Steven Schumacher pinpointed an ‘unbelievable’ save from Cobblers goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons as a key moment after his side’s 11-game unbeaten run came to an end at Sixfields on Saturday.

Bolton started both halves well and had two big chances to take the lead but Mason Burstow missed the target when through on goal before Fitzsimons reacted brilliantly to deny Marcus Forss just a few minutes into the second half.

The visitors did not create many other clear-cut opportunities and two goals in three minutes from Cameron McGeehan and Sam Hoskins brought their impressive unbeaten run to an abrupt halt.

"We spoke last week about how clinical we've been but things change quickly in football,” said Schumacher. “When your striker and top scorer goes through one-on-one with the goalkeeper, six yards out, you don't expect him to miss the target.

"You can't legislate for that and then our other striker, who scored two last week, has a snapshot and their goalkeeper makes an unbelievable save and again, you can't legislate for that.

"I'm not concerned because as long as we're creating those chances, they will go in. You can't say one week it's all great and then the next week we have a problem.

"It's just about winning and I feel we did enough to win today but we haven't because they put a cross into the back stick and we don't defend properly and that's the first time we've conceded a goal like that this season.

"Northampton then got a penalty, which was a mistake from us, and we were punished for those two moments, but I don't think there's a lot wrong with how we've played so we just move on.”