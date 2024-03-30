Ruben Selles

Reading manager Ruben Selles was not impressed with his side’s performance despite their 1-0 win over Northampton on Good Friday.

An evenly-matched contest was decided by Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan’s sweet finish in the second half as Cobblers suffered the consequences of missing several good chances before the break.

"I don’t think I got a big performance today,” said Selles. “I think I got a massive result, but I don’t think we got a massive performance. It was not our best game, nowhere near good enough from any of us. It was an equal game with both teams having chances. I think Northampton are a good team, very solid, but I expected a bit more from us.

"Don’t misunderstand me, I will take the victory any day, we have some games in the season where we played a better game than today and didn’t get anything at all. Today was not our best game – we can do better – but we were consistent enough to get the three points.

"I don’t think it’s a bad game or a good game, it was an average game that can happen in the season. I want a better game."

Reading were indebted to goalkeeper Joel Pereira for making several good saves, particularly in the first half, to keep the game goalless.

