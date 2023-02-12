Jim Bentley

Rochdale manager Jim Bentley was left cursing his side’s luck after describing Ben Fox’s late leveller as ‘an absolute killer’ following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with the Cobblers.

Ian Henderson gave rock-bottom Dale a well-deserved lead shortly after half-time and they were minutes away from three priceless points when Fox smashed in an equaliser. It would have been even worse for Bentley’s side had goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell not denied D’Margio Wright-Phillips at the death.

"We are very disappointed with the result,” admitted Bentley. “The opposition have changed their formation and they have brought all the subs on but I was there thinking we were defending our goal really well.

"Rich didn’t really have much to do apart from a couple of routine saves. He kept the point for us when the lad went through right at the end but it’s always a killer when you concede a goal so late.

"We defended well but we didn’t clear on the second phase and we don’t half concede some screamers. He’s absolutely caught that sweet as you like and it’s nestled right into the top corner. The game’s cruel.

"But we asked them loads of questions and we had five opportunities in the first five minutes of the second-half and deservedly took the lead. There’s always that nervous edge near the end but I was thinking there’s not much else they can do – and then the lad goes and smashes one into the top corner.

