Mark Robinson

Burton Albion head coach Mark Robinson said there was ‘a bit of nonsense spoken’ about the club’s finances before Saturday’s goalless draw against Northampton at Sixfields.

The Brewers have signed over 20 players this summer and before their visit to Sixfields, Jon Brady said that their financial power in the transfer market is now ‘way above’ the Cobblers.

But Robinson responded in his post-match interview after the 0-0 draw, saying: “I read an article about our finances but we’ve only got five players in the whole squad who have actually played at this level so a bit of nonsense is being spoken.

"We have 20 players new players, are eight are injured, and financially nothing has changed. I think people have a real misconception. We let 20 players go out to get 20 players in and that doesn’t mean those 20 players are more expensive. Nothing has really changed and we’re not suddenly big spenders.”

On the game itself, Robinson added: "I thought in the first half we were fairly in control. We didn't create as much as we would like but I think things have changed since other teams have seen what we're about.

"I felt we controlled it but we are really limited due to injuries at the moment and in the second half we turned the ball over too much. Elliott Watt was in agony for most of the game but he played because we don't have any other central midfielders and our passing wasn't good enough.

"There were opportunities to get at them but we turned the ball over far too often, but there were other elements that were good. They had that chance at the end but that should never happen. We are second to a ball and they come at us and those are the things that we need to get better at.

"But other than that they haven't really troubled us and now we have two weeks to get things right and hopefully we can get a few bodies back."