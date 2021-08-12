Opposition view: Robins felt Cobblers 'didn't do anything' to win cup tie after 'absolutely horrific' goals

Mark Robins.

Coventry City manager Mark Robins felt the Cobblers 'didn't really do anything' to claim victory in Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie after criticising the 'absolutely horrific' nature of the two goals his side conceded.

The Sky Blues led through Tyler Walker on 12 minutes before Jordan Shipley missed a glorious opportunity to double the lead just 90 seconds later.

That proved a key moment as Cobblers turned things around and started to dominate, missing several chances before Kion Etete scored twice in the second-half to complete the comeback.

Town go through to the next round where they will face AFC Wimbledon, while Coventry crash out.

“I am disappointed to be out the cup absolutely," said Robins. "I think the performance in the first-half was ok as we were moving the ball quite well and we deserved to take the lead.

“We looked quite confident and then really should have doubled the lead with Jordan Shipley and had that happened then the game is dead and buried and you grow in confidence.

“Unfortunately for us the opposite happened and it took the wind out of our sails a little bit.

“We carried on trying to play but the more the game went on we kept giving them opportunities and just started to lack a bit of quality, whether that was running out of legs, running out of steam a little bit in a few positions

“But it doesn’t matter, the two goals we conceded were horrific, absolutely horrific and don’t belong in any football team really. They were too easy to score for them and so easily avoidable for us.

"They haven’t really done anything to get the win tonight which is the disappointing thing for us aside from being knocked out of the competition so early.