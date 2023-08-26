Wade Elliott, manager of Cheltenham Town. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Cheltenham Town manager Wade Elliott argued his side ‘had the better of the game’ after losing to a late goal against Northampton on Saturday.

The Robins have just one point from five games this season and they remain without a goal in all competitions after going down to Sam Hoskins’ 88th-minute strike in a tight encounter at Whaddon Road.

Cobblers controlled most of the contest and took nearly twice as many shots as their hosts but clear-cut chances were at a premium until Hoskins found time and space to score his third goal of the season.

"I really feel for the players because in the second half, if one team was going to edge it, it looked like it was going to be us,” said a downbeat Elliott, whose side are now bottom of the table. “I felt we were on top in the second half but we can’t keep relying on clean sheets to accumulate points.

"It’s obvious where we are deficient at the minute but the goal was a kick in the teeth because they haven’t had to work too hard for it. It’s difficult for centre-halves because they’re constantly living on the edge and one mistake could be critical.

"I feel for the players as a group because I don’t think they could have given any more in terms of effort, and by the way, Northampton are no mugs. They are a good side. They were excellent against Peterborough and they were excellent against Lincoln.