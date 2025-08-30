Richie Wellens. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens said he ‘felt sorry’ for the supporters after berating his side’s ‘boring’ and ‘really poor’ performance in defeat to Northampton on Saturday.

Orient, last year’s beaten play-off finalists, slumped to their second successive defeat when downed by Sam Hoskins’ second half volley at Brisbane Road. The hosts dominated possession but created very little in the way of clear-cut chances.

"It was poor, really poor, and at times we looked a shell of a team,” said Wellens. “We were hesitant, stuttery, we passed it backwards and too slowly, everything you don’t want to see from a passing team. I felt sorry for our fans because it was boring.

"It was also the physical side of it because we lost duels and there was a lack of running. We’re going to have to strip it right back to what we did a year ago and do the same processes all over again.

"I thought the young players came on and did well and sowed a bit of spirit, but there aren’t many positives. I thought our experienced players performed the poorest. There were poor decisions and a lack of discipline – booking after booking for moaning at the referee.

"We’re just not a team and it’s scary how much the players are overthinking things. It’s not a game we should lose but we played so slowly and we can’t win the ball back at the top of the pitch and that’s not like one of my teams. The only thing we can do is work hard.

"We’re a massive work in progress. It’s hard to get an identity when players are nervous and that’s three or four games in a row where I’ve had to change the system. We’re playing backwards too much.”