Opposition view: Revell frustrated by how 'difficult' Cobblers made it for Stevenage

Stevenage manager Alex Revell was ‘frustrated’ by how ‘difficult’ his side found it against Northampton's tactics during Wednesday’s goalless draw.

The injury-riddled Cobblers set up with a back three but they were the dominant force in the first 45 minutes and carved out several half chances before losing captain Jon Guthrie to a worrying injury.

The second half was more even but Stevenage could not capitalise on the home side’s injury woes and the spoils were shared.

"It's frustrating because of the result and the first 35 minutes but they made it very difficult,” said Revell. "They played 5-4-1 and there was no space and they relied on set-pieces and second balls and for the first half an hour we didn't do anywhere near enough to make them work.

"You have to deal with that and we did deal with it but we changed it after the injury and that's when we started to dominate the ball, albeit without any penetration.

"There was a lack of space and 5-4-1 is a really hard shape to break down because you have to keep it and you have to be patient and you have to move them around.

"We had a couple of chances in the second half but we didn't do enough in those areas to hurt them. It's a clean sheet and a point away from home but it's disappointing because you want to come here and win.

"They're relying on second balls and playing up to (Tom) Eaves and that's how Kev (Nolan) has decided he's going to get results but we have to be better and braver."