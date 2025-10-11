Matt Hamshaw

Rotherham manager Matt Hamshaw had no interest in talking about referee Paul Tierney after his side came from a goal down to beat Northampton 2-1 at Sixfields on Saturday.

The Millers’ players and coaching staff were incandescent when Zak Jules was adjudged to have fouled Kamarai Swyer in the penalty box, allowing Sam Hoskins to score from the spot and give Cobblers a first half lead.

But Rotherham dominated the second half and emerged victorious courtesy of late goals from Joe Rafferty and Josh Benson. It was their first away win of the season.

"I'm buzzing, absolutely buzzing, and it's been a long-time coming,” said Hamshaw. “To score a free-kick like that in the last few minutes, you can't get a feeling like that anywhere else. I'm delighted for the boys and I thought they showed their character and quality in the second half.

"I felt we upped our tempo and we played with more purpose and I thought you saw the confidence coming back into the team. It's been tough and I think the players have questioned themselves at times, and I saw it again after Northampton's goal, but half-time came at a good time and we made positive changes and the rest is history.

"Luckily for us, the penalty decision didn't come back to bite us. I don't want to talk about it, I'll let everyone else decide, but I think it was really clear to see. In the end we got the win and it feels really good to get that monkey off our back."