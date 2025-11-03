Micky Mellon

Oldham boss Micky Mellon was both a happy manager and a proud dad after his son played a starring role in Saturday’s FA Cup win over Northampton.

Michael Mellon, on loan from Burnley, scored all three goals, including a stunning overhead kick in the first two minutes, as the Latics cruised into the second round, ending their six-game winless run in the process.

"We wanted to make memories for the fans and I thought we did that,” said Mellon. “We’ve felt frustrated that we haven’t turned a lot of our draws into victories this season but we take the FA Cup seriously and we saw today as an opportunity to get that win.

"We have played really well for a lot of the season but we haven’t been clinical enough and we haven’t scored the first goal to make things easier for us. It was massive to score the first goal today and I’m really proud of the lads because they put a right shift in for us and it was a comprehensive performance.

"It’s really pleasing to beat a League One club and we can’t lose sight of that. Of course Oldham is a big club but we are on our way back from a good few years in the National League so to go and get a result against a League One team in our first season back in the EFL is important. It shows we’re growing as a club and this can drive us on for the rest of the season.”

On his son’s first goal, Mellon added: “That’s why you watch football – for those type of goals. It’s one you want to watch it again and again. The way he executed it was top drawer and I’m not saying that from an egotistical dad point of view, I’m saying that as a guy who loves football.

"You don’t see many of them executed like that and I’m delighted for him. He’s extremely a talented boy and I say that as a dad and as a coach but he’s only 21 and there are areas of his game that he needs to improve.”