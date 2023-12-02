John Mousinho

Portsmouth manager John Mousinho only had one criticism after Saturday’s dominant 3-0 victory over Northampton at Sixfields – that his side didn’t score more goals and win the game by a bigger margin.

The result was rarely in doubt once Sean Raggett headed in an early corner and two goals from Paddy Lane ensured Pompey would return to the top of League One.

"I thought we were excellent from start to finish," said Mousinho. "Coming off a really professional performance in the week, I thought it was more of the same in the first half.

"We were brave on the ball and we earned the right to play some really good football in the second half. It was a pleasure to watch. My only criticism was that we didn't put the game further out of reach because we had chances and we had opportunities but we didn't take them.

"I know I sound greedy but you have to be greedy in football and we've been there before we we have led 3-0 away from home and suffered a nervy finish so that was the only thing that could have been better.

"It was a really good afternoon and it's so important to win these games, especially considering what happened this time last week against Blackpool.

